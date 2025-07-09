Salad upgrade: 5 vegan dressings you'll love

Salads are a staple in many diets, giving you a fresh and nutritious meal option. However, the dressing is what makes or breaks the salad experience. If you're looking to enhance your salads with plant-based options, here are some unique dressings that can add the much-needed flavor and excitement. These dressings not only cater to vegan preferences but also add diverse tastes and textures.

Avocado lime Creamy avocado lime dressing This dressing has the creaminess of avocado and tanginess of lime juice. Blend ripe avocados with lime juice, olive oil, garlic, and cilantro to get a smooth dressing which is a great match for leafy greens. The healthy fats from avocados give richness without dairy products. If you like the zesty kick to your salads, this one's perfect.

Tahini lemon Tahini lemon dressing Tahini lemon dressing brings in a nutty flavor profile and a punch of citrus. All it takes is mixing tahini paste with lemon juice, garlic, water, and salt to make this simple yet delicious dressing. It can be used for salads with roasted vegetables or grains like quinoa or couscous. The sesame seeds in tahini deepen the flavor without compromising on the plant-based element.

Miso ginger Miso ginger dressing Miso ginger dressing brings an umami-rich taste to salads through its combination of miso paste and fresh ginger. By whisking together miso paste, grated ginger, rice vinegar, soy sauce (or tamari for gluten-free), and sesame oil, you get a savory yet refreshing addition to your greens. This Asian-inspired dressing works well on cabbage slaws or noodle salads.

Balsamic fig Balsamic fig vinaigrette For those who prefer sweet undertones in their dressings, balsamic fig vinaigrette makes an intriguing option. By blending figs with balsamic vinegar and olive oil until smooth, then seasoning it lightly with salt and pepper, this vinaigrette adds sweetness balanced by acidity from balsamic vinegar. Makes it ideal for fruit-based salads or mixed greens topped with nuts.