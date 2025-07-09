Try these delicious nutty porridges for breakfast

Starting your day on a healthy note can make all the difference between a productive day and a mundane one. And what's better than a classic breakfast item like porridge? Well, you can make the beloved porridge a tad more exciting by adding nuts to it. Nuts are packed with healthy fats, protein, and vitamins and minerals. So, here's what you can try for a healthy breakfast.

Almond oatmeal Almond and oatmeal delight Almonds are loaded with vitamin E, magnesium, and fiber. Adding sliced almonds to oatmeal not only adds texture to it but also makes it healthier. To make this variety, cook oats in water/milk until they reach the desired consistency. Mix in a handful of sliced almonds and drizzle honey/maple syrup for sweetness. This combination ensures you remain energetic through the morning.

Walnut quinoa Walnut quinoa porridge Quinoa is a complete protein source that perfectly complements walnuts' omega-3 fatty acids. To prepare walnut quinoa porridge, rinse quinoa well before cooking it in water or milk until soft. Add chopped walnuts in the last few minutes of cooking to infuse their flavor into the dish. A sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg can enhance its taste further, while providing additional health benefits.

Cashew millet Cashew millet mix Millet is gluten-free, and high in iron and magnesium, making it an excellent base for porridge when you combine it with the creamy texture and mild flavor profile of cashews. Simply cook millet grains until tender, before stirring in roasted cashews with some dried fruits like raisins or apricots, if you'd like, for added sweetness without refined sugars.