5 unique tea traditions across Africa
What's the story
Africa is home to a plethora of unique tea traditions, each reflecting the continent's diverse cultures and histories. From the bustling markets of Morocco to the serene landscapes of Ethiopia, these traditions offer a fascinating insight into how tea is woven into daily life and social customs. Here, we take a closer look at five distinctive African tea traditions that continue to thrive today.
#1
Moroccan mint tea ritual
In Morocco, mint tea is more than just a drink; it's a symbol of hospitality and friendship.
The preparation involves green tea leaves, fresh mint leaves, and sugar boiled together to make a sweet, aromatic brew.
The ritual of pouring the tea from a height is believed to aerate it, enhancing its flavor.
Served in ornate glasses, Moroccan mint tea is usually enjoyed multiple times a day with family and guests.
#2
Ethiopian spiced tea tradition
In Ethiopia, spiced tea (known as shai) is prepared with black tea leaves, and spices like cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom.
This warming beverage is usually consumed during social gatherings or special occasions. The spices add depth to the flavor profile while also making it a comforting drink in cooler months.
Ethiopians often serve shai in small cups accompanied by snacks or sweets.
#3
Kenyan chai culture
Kenyan chai has become a staple of daily life for many Kenyans. Prepared with black tea leaves boiled with milk and sugar, it creates a creamy texture.
It can be flavored with ginger or lemongrass for an extra kick.
In Kenya's vibrant street markets, vendors prepare this beloved drink for busy commuters looking for an energy boost before heading to work.
#4
Tanzanian spiced milk tea
In Tanzania, spiced milk tea is prepared by boiling black tea leaves with milk and spices like cardamom or cinnamon sticks until fragrant.
The result is a rich, creamy drink that is both refreshing and satisfying.
This tradition is especially popular during family gatherings, providing warmth on cooler evenings spent outdoors under starry skies.
#5
Sudanese hibiscus infusion
In Sudanese culture, hibiscus flowers are steeped in hot water to prepare a refreshing infusion known locally as karkadeh.
This drink can be consumed hot or cold, depending on personal preference. It is especially popular during the hot summer months.
It provides a natural hydration boost without the need for additional sweeteners, as the natural tartness of the hibiscus petals gives a delightful flavor on its own.