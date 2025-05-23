5 ways to use marula oil everyday
What's the story
African marula oil, extracted from the kernels of the marula fruit, is making a mark with its versatile use in lifestyle.
Loaded with antioxidants and essential fatty acids, the oil offers amazing benefits, other than skincare.
Its lightweight and non-greasy feel makes it an ideal choice for varied uses.
Here are five unique ways to use African marula oil in your daily life, both for beauty and wellness.
Hair care
Nourishing hair treatment
Marula oil can be a great addition to your hair care regime.
Its high oleic acid concentration moisturizes and nourishes dry hair, reducing frizz and adding shine.
Just apply a few drops on damp hair before styling, or use it as an overnight treatment by massaging into the scalp and rinsing in the morning.
This natural solution can make your hair better without weighing it down.
Skincare
Skin moisturizer
For those looking for a natural moisturizer, marula oil provides a lightweight option that absorbs quickly into the skin.
Being rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and E, it helps protect against environmental damage while keeping skin hydrated.
Apply a few drops directly to clean skin or mix with your favorite lotion for additional moisture retention throughout the day.
Nail care
Cuticle softener
Marula oil is also an effective cuticle softener, thanks to its hydrating properties.
Using it regularly can keep dryness and cracking around nails at bay, promoting healthier nail growth.
Massage a small amount onto each cuticle daily to keep them soft and flexible, making manicures last longer without peeling or chipping.
Lip care
Lip balm alternative
Incorporating marula oil into lip care routines gives hydration without the synthetic additives found in many commercial balms.
A drop applied directly onto lips can soothe chapping while offering protection against harsh weather conditions.
Its natural emollient properties make sure lips remain smooth and supple all day long.
Relaxation
Aromatherapy use
Beyond physical applications, marula oil's subtle nutty aroma also makes it an ideal candidate for aromatherapy practices to help you relax and relieve stress.
Just add several drops into a diffuser or mix with other essential oils such as lavender or chamomile during meditation sessions or bedtime rituals.
This helps set calming environments conducive to restful sleep patterns.