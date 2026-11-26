Make the most of jackfruit with these 5 easy recipes
What's the story
Jackfruit, a tropical fruit, is becoming increasingly popular for its versatility and nutritional benefits. With its unique texture and mild flavor, jackfruit can be used in a variety of culinary applications. From savory dishes to sweet treats, this fruit offers endless possibilities for creative cooking. Here are five unique ways to enjoy jackfruit, showcasing its adaptability and potential in your kitchen.
Dish 1
Savory jackfruit tacos
Jackfruit makes for an amazing substitute in tacos.
When cooked with spices like cumin and paprika, the fruit's texture mimics pulled pork.
Simply sauté the jackfruit with onions and spices until tender, and serve in corn tortillas with fresh toppings like avocado, cilantro, and lime juice.
These tacos are not only delicious, but also provide a plant-based option for taco lovers.
Dish 2
Sweet jackfruit smoothie bowl
Transform ripe jackfruit into a creamy smoothie bowl by blending it with bananas and coconut milk.
The natural sweetness of the fruit pairs perfectly with the other ingredients, creating a refreshing breakfast or snack option.
Top your smoothie bowl with granola, sliced fruits, and nuts for added texture and flavor.
This nutritious bowl is an excellent way to start your day.
Dish 3
Jackfruit curry delight
Jackfruit curry is a hearty dish that highlights the fruit's ability to absorb flavors.
Cooked in coconut milk with spices like turmeric, coriander, and ginger, this curry becomes rich and aromatic.
Serve it over rice or with flatbreads for a satisfying meal that showcases the versatility of jackfruit in savory dishes.
Dish 4
Dehydrated jackfruit chips
Dehydrated jackfruit chips make for a healthy snack option that's easy to prepare at home.
Simply slice the fruit thinly and dehydrate until crisp.
These chips can be seasoned with salt or spices like chili powder for an extra kick.
Enjoy them as an on-the-go snack or as part of a charcuterie board.
Dish 5
Jackfruit dessert bars
For those with a sweet tooth, try making dessert bars using ripe jackfruit as the main ingredient.
Mix mashed jackfruit with oats, honey, nuts, and dried fruits before baking into bars.
These treats offer natural sweetness without refined sugars, while highlighting the unique flavor profile of this tropical fruit.