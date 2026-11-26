Jackfruit makes for an amazing substitute in tacos.

When cooked with spices like cumin and paprika, the fruit's texture mimics pulled pork.

Simply sauté the jackfruit with onions and spices until tender, and serve in corn tortillas with fresh toppings like avocado, cilantro, and lime juice.

These tacos are not only delicious, but also provide a plant-based option for taco lovers.