In Japan, forest bathing is a ritual that encourages people to immerse themselves in nature

Unusual daily traditions people follow across the globe

By Vinita Jain 02:36 pm Jun 24, 202602:36 pm

What's the story

Daily rituals are an integral part of cultures across the globe, giving a peek into how people live their lives. From the way they greet each other to how they unwind after a long day, these practices are often unique and strange to outsiders. Here are five unusual daily rituals from around the world that highlight the diversity of human behavior and traditions.