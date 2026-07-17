Try these dishes using basmati rice

Vegetable biryani is a classic dish that marries basmati rice with an assortment of vegetables and spices.

The key to this dish is to cook the rice and vegetables separately before mixing them together. This way, you ensure that the grains remain fluffy and do not clump together.

Use fresh vegetables like peas, carrots, and bell peppers for the best results. A blend of spices like cumin, coriander, and saffron adds depth to the flavor.