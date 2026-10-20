5 iconic dishes made with paprika
What's the story
Paprika, a spice made from ground capsicum annuum, is famous for its vibrant color and mild flavor. It is a staple in many African cuisines, adding depth and richness to vegetarian dishes. From stews to salads, paprika enhances the taste of vegetables and grains. Here are five African vegetarian dishes that highlight the versatility of paprika.
Dish 1
Moroccan vegetable tagine
Moroccan vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew that brings together an array of vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, and zucchini.
Paprika is added to the mix to give it a warm flavor.
The dish is usually cooked in a traditional tagine pot, which helps retain moisture and infuse the flavors.
Served with couscous or bread, this dish is both hearty and nutritious.
Dish 2
Nigerian jollof rice
Jollof rice is a quintessential West African dish, famous for its vibrant red color and rich flavor.
Paprika is an essential ingredient of this dish, giving it depth and complexity.
The rice is cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and spices until it reaches a perfect balance of flavors.
It is often served at parties and celebrations.
Dish 3
Ethiopian lentil stew (misir wot)
Misir wot is a spicy Ethiopian lentil stew made with red lentils simmered in a rich sauce of onions, garlic, ginger, and paprika.
This hearty dish packs a punch with its bold flavors, but it can be adjusted to suit different spice preferences by varying the amount of paprika used.
Dish 4
South African chakalaka
Chakalaka is a South African relish or side dish made with assorted vegetables, such as cabbage or carrots, mixed with beans or lentils.
Paprika gives this colorful medley an earthy undertone that complements its tangy taste profile.
It is often served alongside braai (barbecue) meals, but can also be enjoyed on its own as part of any meal.
Dish 5
Egyptian koshari
Koshari is Egypt's national dish, consisting of rice, lentils, pasta, chickpeas, and tomato sauce, all topped off with crispy fried onions.
Paprika adds a smoky note to this otherwise simple, yet filling meal.
It's perfect for lunch or dinner alike.