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These chilli-lime dishes are packed with flavor

By Simran Jeet 11:33 am Jul 03, 202611:33 am

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Chilli and lime are two ingredients that can take vegetarian dishes to the next level. Their combination brings a perfect balance of heat and tanginess, making them an ideal addition to many recipes. From enhancing flavors to adding a zesty kick, these ingredients are versatile. Here are five vegetarian recipes that highlight the magic of chilli and lime, giving you delicious options for your meals.