These chilli-lime dishes are packed with flavor
What's the story
Chilli and lime are two ingredients that can take vegetarian dishes to the next level. Their combination brings a perfect balance of heat and tanginess, making them an ideal addition to many recipes. From enhancing flavors to adding a zesty kick, these ingredients are versatile. Here are five vegetarian recipes that highlight the magic of chilli and lime, giving you delicious options for your meals.
Dish 1
Spicy lime quinoa salad
This refreshing salad mixes cooked quinoa with diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and red onion. A dressing of lime juice, olive oil, chopped fresh coriander, and finely chopped green chillies brings it all together. The result is a light yet flavorful dish that can be served as a side or a main course. The quinoa adds protein, while the veggies give you crunch.
Dish 2
Chilli lime roasted vegetables
Roasting vegetables brings out their natural sweetness, which goes perfectly with the spicy notes of chilli and the brightness of lime. Toss your choice of vegetables, like bell peppers, zucchini, and carrots, in olive oil, lime juice, minced garlic, and red chilli flakes before roasting them in the oven until tender. This dish is great as a side or tossed into grain bowls.
Dish 3
Zesty chilli lime corn on the cob
Corn on the cob gets an exciting twist with a sprinkle of chilli powder and a squeeze of fresh lime juice. Grill or boil the corn until tender, then brush it lightly with melted butter (optional) before dusting it with chilli powder for heat. Finish off by squeezing fresh lime juice over each ear for tanginess.
Dish 4
Tangy chilli lime avocado dip
This creamy dip is made by mashing ripe avocados with lime juice, minced garlic, chopped green chilies, salt, and pepper to taste. It makes for an excellent spread on sandwiches or a dip for veggies. The combination of creamy avocado with zesty lime and spicy chili makes for a deliciously addictive treat.
Dish 5
Fiery lime-infused stir-fried noodles
Stir-fried noodles get an exciting twist with fiery notes of red chillies and zesty lime. Saute garlic cloves with sliced red chillies in hot oil until fragrant. Add cooked noodles, along with soy sauce, sesame oil, and freshly squeezed lime juice. Toss everything well over high heat. Serve immediately, garnished with chopped spring onions if desired.