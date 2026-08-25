Have you tried these walnut-based dishes yet

Walnut pesto pasta is a simple yet flavorful dish that combines the richness of walnuts with fresh basil and garlic.

To make this, blend walnuts, basil leaves, garlic cloves, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese until smooth.

Toss the mixture with cooked pasta for a creamy coating that clings to every strand.

This dish is perfect for quick weeknight dinners or as an elegant meal for guests.