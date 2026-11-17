5 stylish hairstyles to try on chilly winter evenings
What's the story
Winter evenings call for hairstyles that are both practical and stylish. As temperatures drop, it is important to choose hairstyles that can withstand the cold while still looking chic. Whether you are heading out for a casual get-together or a formal event, having versatile hairstyles in your repertoire can make all the difference. Here are five hairstyles perfect for winter evenings, combining elegance with ease.
Tip 1
Classic low bun
The classic low bun is a timeless choice that works well for both formal and informal occasions.
It keeps hair neatly tucked away from the face and neck, providing warmth and style.
To achieve this look, gather your hair at the nape of your neck and twist it into a bun.
Secure with bobby pins or an elastic band for a polished finish.
Tip 2
Braided crown
A braided crown gives you an elegant look without much effort. Perfect for those who want their hair off their face, but still want to look stylish.
Part your hair down the middle, and create two braids on either side. Wrap each braid around the top of your head like a crown, securing with pins or small clips.
Tip 3
Half-up half-down twist
The half-up, half-down twist is a great option if you want to keep some hair down while still looking put together. It gives you a little bit of warmth and style, ideal for winter evenings.
Take two sections from either side of your head and twist them toward the back. Secure them together with a small elastic band or decorative clip.
Tip 4
Sleek ponytail with scarf
A sleek ponytail with a scarf adds an element of sophistication to any outfit while keeping you warm in cold weather.
Brush your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck, and secure it with an elastic band.
Add flair by tying a colorful scarf around the base of the ponytail, letting its ends hang down.
Tip 5
Messy top knot
The messy top knot is ideal for those lazy days when you want an effortless yet stylish look.
It gives you warmth and keeps your hair out of your face, perfect for winter evenings.
Pull your hair up into a high ponytail and twist it around itself to form a bun on top of your head.
Secure it with pins or an elastic band, and pull out a few strands for a relaxed vibe.