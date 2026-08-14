Hiking helps you sleep better: Here's how
What's the story
Hiking is a great way to improve your sleep quality. The combination of physical activity, exposure to nature, and fresh air can do wonders for your rest. If you're looking for natural ways to improve your sleep, adding hiking to your routine could be the answer. Here are five ways hiking can help you sleep better, and how you can make the most of it.
Tip 1
Boosts physical fitness
Regular hiking also improves cardiovascular health and muscle strength, which, in turn, promotes better sleep.
As you hike, your heart rate increases and muscles engage, resulting in improved blood circulation and reduced stress levels.
This physical exertion helps regulate the body's internal clock, making it easier to fall asleep at night.
Tip 2
Reduces stress levels
Spending time outdoors on a hike can do wonders for your mental health by reducing stress levels.
The sights and sounds of nature have a calming effect on the mind, which helps lower cortisol levels, the stress hormone.
Lower stress levels translate to a more relaxed state before bedtime, resulting in improved sleep quality.
Tip 3
Enhances exposure to natural light
Hiking during daylight hours increases exposure to natural light, which is critical for regulating circadian rhythms.
Natural light helps set the body's internal clock by signaling when it's time to be awake and when it's time to wind down.
This regulation makes it easier to fall asleep at night and wake up refreshed in the morning.
Tip 4
Encourages mindfulness practice
Hiking also encourages mindfulness by allowing you to focus on the present moment as you navigate trails and take in your surroundings.
This mindful approach reduces racing thoughts that often interfere with falling asleep.
By practicing mindfulness during hikes, you can develop a habit of letting go of worries before bedtime.
Tip 5
Promotes consistent routine establishment
Incorporating regular hikes into your weekly schedule can help you establish a consistent routine that promotes better sleep patterns over time.
A consistent exercise schedule helps regulate the body's natural rhythms, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up at the same time every day without needing an alarm clock.