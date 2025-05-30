Quick ways to boost your confidence (they actually work!)
What's the story
Power posing is a technique to adopt expansive and open body postures to influence one's mental state.
The practice has gained attention for its ability to boost confidence and improve performance in a variety of situations.
By knowing how power posing works, you can harness its benefits to enhance your self-assurance in personal and professional settings.
Here are five ways you can use power posing to boost your confidence effectively.
Drive 1
Stand tall with open arms
Standing tall with open arms is a classic power pose that screams dominance and confidence.
By spreading your arms wide and standing upright, you make an impression of strength.
This posture not only affects how others perceive you but also influences your own mindset by reducing stress levels and making you feel empowered.
Drive 2
The Wonder Woman pose
The Wonder Woman pose requires you to place your hands on your hips and keep your feet shoulder-width apart.
The stance exudes authority and self-assurance, making it perfect for when you need a confidence boost.
Just holding the pose for two minutes can increase your testosterone levels, which are associated with assertiveness.
Drive 3
Seated power pose
Even when you're sitting, a power pose can do wonders.
Lean back a little on your chair with hands behind head or on the armrests, and legs uncrossed.
This position conveys relaxation and control, which can be especially useful in meetings or interviews where staying composed is important.
Drive 4
Use eye contact effectively
Incorporating eye contact into power posing makes it more effective by establishing connection and trustworthiness.
By maintaining steady eye contact while holding a confident posture, you reinforce the message of self-assuredness you want to convey.
It also helps in engaging others better during conversations or presentations.
Drive 5
Practice regularly for best results
As with anything else, the key to reaping the benefits of power posing is consistency.
The more you practice these poses, the more they become a part of your daily habits, and the easier it is to tap into the confidence-boosting effects when required.
With time, this practice can even result in lasting improvements in your self-esteem and presence in different walks of life.