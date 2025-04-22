What's the story

If you're looking for a simple way to feel more energetic, you should try jogging outdoors.

The combination of physical activity and the refreshing nature around you can easily uplift your spirits.

And by adding certain routines into your jog, you can amp up your stamina and vitality.

Here are five practical ways to increase energy with outdoor jogging.

We focus on easy-to-implement techniques that are beneficial both for beginners and seasoned runners.