Birdwatching walks v/s botanical garden jogs: What are the benefits
Birdwatching walks and botanical garden jogs are the ultimate activities to interacting with nature.
Both options provide the perfect blend of physical exercise, mental tranquility, and a profound connection with the natural world.
This article unpacks the unique benefits of each, empowering readers to make informed decisions and enhance their outdoor experiences.
Mental wellness
Boosting mental health through nature
Birdwatching strolls teach patience, enveloping you in the tranquility of nature.
It reduces stress and boosts mental health by redirecting focus from everyday anxieties.
On the other hand, a jog in the botanical garden provides meditation in motion amidst vibrant vegetation, enhancing mood and decreasing stress hormones by up to 20%.
Physical fitness
Physical health benefits compared
Although both activities benefit your heart, jogging in botanical gardens generally burns more calories due to its higher intensity—around 300 calories/half hour versus ~200 calories for a relaxed birdwatching walk.
That said, birdwatching frequently requires walking on uneven surfaces, which improves balance and strengthens different muscles compared to the more regular paths in botanical gardens.
Learning curve
Educational opportunities abound
Birdwatching walks aren't just exercise, they're educational.
You learn about different species, behaviors and habitats. You're also involved in citizen science, and you're helping conservation.
Similarly, botanical garden jogs also teach you a lot.
Placards identify plants and describe their ecological roles, uses or history. Your jog becomes a learning experience.
Community engagement
Social connections with nature lovers
Both activities foster social connections within communities passionate about nature appreciation and preservation.
Birdwatching: Enthusiasts often report sightings and share advice in online forums or during organized trips, creating a vibrant community of bird lovers.
Jogging clubs in botanical gardens: These clubs offer a unique way for individuals to connect over shared interests in both fitness and flora.
Conservation efforts
Environmental awareness through active participation
Whether you're a birdwatcher or a jogger, engaging in these activities raises environmental awareness.
Birdwatchers are more likely to notice habitat destruction or changes affecting bird populations, while joggers may be more attuned to issues like plant diseases or invasive species threatening local biodiversity.
And, both groups are more likely to contribute to conservation efforts, either financially or through volunteering.
They feel more connected with the environment, it seems.