This simple hack helps you document your daily life
What's the story
Daily photo journaling is a great way to creatively capture life's moments.
By simply taking a photo every day, you can build a visual diary that reflects your experiences and growth.
The practice boosts mindfulness and serves as a means of self-expression.
Anyone with a smartphone or camera can adopt this habit, documenting the life well with daily photos.
Monthly themes
Choose a theme for each month
Choosing a theme for each month can give you the much-needed structure and inspiration for your photo journal.
Themes such as nature, architecture, or daily routines can direct your photography and prompt you to explore other facets of your life.
This not only keeps you focused but also makes sure that your photos are not repetitive.
Sticking to monthly themes can also help you track changes in interests or perspectives over time.
Lighting tips
Use natural light whenever possible
Natural light does wonders to the quality of photographs with softer shadows and more vibrant colors.
When photographing daily life, try to make the most of daylight hours as much as possible.
Early morning or late afternoon light tends to give the best results with its warm tones and gentle illumination.
Experimenting with natural light will improve your photography skills over time.
Candid shots
Capture candid moments
Candid shots always speak of true emotions and experiences, more than posed ones.
To capture those candid moments, keep your camera on standby all the time so you don't miss spontaneous events or interactions during the day.
These unplanned images make your photo journal richer by showing real-life situations as they happen naturally.
Varied angles
Incorporate different perspectives
Experimenting with angles makes your photo journal entries more interesting and diverse, while also promoting creativity behind the lens, too!
Try shooting from high above ground (bird's-eye view) or getting down low near subjects (worm's-eye view).
Changing perspectives gives viewers insight into unique viewpoints they might not otherwise see firsthand themselves!
Minimal editing
Edit photos sparingly
While editing tools provide plenty of options to enhance photos, like adjusting brightness levels, contrast ratios, saturation, hues, etc., avoid overdoing these adjustments lest you risk losing the original essence captured within the frame itself.
Instead, go for minimalistic edits, mainly cropping and straightening compositions where needed, and subtle tweaks to enhance the overall aesthetic appeal without compromising the authenticity of the underlying scene depicted therein.