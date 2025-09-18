5 ways to elevate mood with laughter yoga

Laughter yoga is a one-of-a-kind practice where laughter exercises are combined with yogic breathing techniques. It is meant to boost mood and promote holistic well-being. This practice doesn't depend on humor or jokes but emphasizes intentional laughter, which can have similar effects to spontaneous laughter. By practicing laughter yoga, one can experience lower stress levels, better mental health, and higher energy. Here are five ways to uplift your mood through this innovative practice.

Tip 1 Start with breathing exercises Start your laughter yoga session with deep breathing exercises. This prepares the body for the activities to follow, increases oxygen flow, and calms the mind. Inhale deeply through the nose, hold for a few seconds, exhale slowly through mouth. Repeat the process a few times to create a relaxed state that is favorable for genuine laughter.

Tip 2 Engage in playful activities Involve yourself in playful activities to stimulate natural laughter. Involve yourself in simple games or light-hearted movements that can induce spontaneous giggles, boosting mood and reducing stress levels. These activities are meant to get participants to let go of inhibitions and fully embrace joyfulness. This way, laughter comes without any external stimulus and you feel free and happy.

Tip 3 Practice laughter meditation Laughter meditation consists of switching between phases of forced laughter and silence. You start by laughing without a break for a minute and then sit quietly for a minute observing what sensations/thoughts come up. It makes you more self-aware, while also facilitating relaxation and emotional release.

Tip 4 Use positive affirmations Integrating positive affirmations into your laughter yoga sessions can greatly reinforce feelings of happiness and contentment. By repeating phrases like "I am joyful" or "I choose happiness" aloud while engaging in various exercises, participants can boost their confidence levels. This practice encourages a positive mindset during the session, contributing to a more joyful and fulfilling experience.