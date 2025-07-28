LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / 5 ways your pet can help you relax daily
Summarize
5 ways your pet can help you relax daily
Refer to this guide

5 ways your pet can help you relax daily

By Anujj Trehaan
Jul 28, 2025
10:38 am
What's the story

Interacting with pets can be a beautiful way to unwind and improve your well-being. Pets provide companionship, alleviate stress, and give a sense of purpose. Spending time with them can offer a wide range of mental and physical health benefits. Here are five effective ways to maximize relaxation through pet interactions, with some practical insights for those looking to strengthen their bond with their furry pals.

Walks

Daily walks for mental clarity

Taking your pooch for daily walks not just helps them but gives you a chance to clear your mind. Walking in nature or around your block can lower stress levels by as much as 30%. The rhythmic movement of walking combined with your dog's presence creates a calming effect, making you focus on the present and forgetting about daily worries.

Playtime

Playtime boost mood

Engaging in playtime activities with your pet is an excellent way to boost mood and relieve stress. Be it tossing a ball or playing hide-and-seek, these activities release endorphins that elevate mood by approximately 20%. Regular play sessions not only strengthen the bond between you and your pet, they also provide both physical exercise and mental stimulation.

Petting

Petting reduces stress hormones

Petting animals has also been known to reduce cortisol levels, the stress hormone. Just 10 minutes of stroking your pet's fur can reduce cortisol by as much as 15%. The simple act of petting promotes relaxation by triggering release of oxytocin, popularly known as the "love hormone," amplifying feelings of calmness and connection.

Training

Training sessions encourage focus

Incorporating training sessions into your routine enhances focus for both you and your pet. Teaching them new tricks or reinforcing commands takes concentration, which can keep you from stressful thoughts. These sessions also act as a mental stimulation for pets, curbing anxiety-related behaviors by about 25% when practiced regularly.

Quiet time

Quiet time fosters mindfulness

Spending quiet time together encourages mindfulness practices that promote relaxation. Just sitting in silence and observing your pet's behavior gently allows you both to unwind distraction-free. This practice increases awareness of the present moment, creating a sense of peace that goes a long way in reducing anxiety levels over time.