Doodling can improve your mood. Try today!

We all know that creative doodling is a fun pastime, but did you know that it can actually be a great way to lift your mood and reduce stress? Doing this simple act can let you express yourself, unleash your creativity, and find peace. Be it the seasoned artist or a newbie, doodling has plenty to offer to boost your mood. Here's how.

Tip 1 Embrace spontaneity in your doodles Letting yourself draw without any particular plan or end-result in mind can be liberating. Spontaneous doodling sparks creativity and helps you let go of pent-up emotions. By letting your hand flow freely on the paper, you may find new patterns and ideas emerging from your current state of mind, giving you an insight into your emotions.

Tip 2 Use color to influence your mood We all know that colors affect our emotions heavily. This is why introducing different colors into your doodles can help you switch your mood instantly, in a positive way. Bright colors, such as yellow and orange, are known to be uplifting, while blues and greens can make you feel calm. Trying out different color combinations can help you see how every hue affects your mood.

Tip 3 Create themed doodles for focus Focusing on a particular theme while doodling can give structure and purpose to the activity. Themes such as nature, abstract shapes, or even daily life scenes provide direction while still allowing creative freedom. This focused approach not only enhances concentration but also provides a sense of accomplishment once the piece is complete.

Tip 4 Practice mindful doodling for relaxation Basically, mindful doodling is about being in the moment as you draw, focusing on every stroke and pattern that you create on paper. This is said to reduce anxiety by taking attention away from stressors and onto the process of drawing itself. It also promotes relaxation by encouraging mindful practice through repetitive motions.