Use these herbs to make your food taste better
What's the story
Herbs are the best way to add a dash of flavor to your meals.
They can make anything from a simple dish to a gourmet one without any additional calories or sodium.
Fresh or dried, herbs can lend a multitude of flavors from sweet to savory. They are a must-have ingredient in cooking.
Here are five ways you can use herbs to jazz up your meals and give your culinary skills a new life.
Oil infusion
Infuse oils for flavorful cooking
Infusing oils with herbs is a simple way to add depth and aroma to your dishes.
Heating olive oil with rosemary, thyme, or basil creates a flavorful base for cooking vegetables or drizzling over salads.
This technique not only enhances taste but also preserves the essence of fresh herbs for longer periods.
Store these infused oils in airtight containers for up to two weeks.
Vinegar infusion
Create herb-infused vinegars
Herb-infused vinegars are ideal for dressings and marinades.
Simply mix vinegar with herbs like tarragon, dill or oregano in a jar and leave it for a week.
You'll have a tangy condiment that adds zest to salads and grilled vegetables.
These vinegars can be kept in cool places for months without losing their potency.
Fresh garnishes
Use fresh herbs as garnishes
Fresh herbs like parsley, cilantro, and mint make for excellent garnishes that brighten up any dish visually and flavor-wise.
Just sprinkle chopped fresh herbs over soups, stews, or pasta just before serving to retain their vibrant color and aroma.
This simple addition can take your meal's presentation up a notch while adding an extra layer of taste.
Herb butter
Make herb butter spreads
Making herb butter spreads is also a simple way of adding more flavor to bread or cooked vegetables.
Simply mix softened butter with finely chopped chives, garlic chives, or dill until incorporated.
Roll the mixture into logs using parchment paper and refrigerate until firm.
Slice off pieces as needed for spreading on warm bread or melting over steamed vegetables.
Herbal teas
Brew herbal teas for cooking liquids
Using herbal teas as cooking liquids adds subtle flavors into grains like rice or quinoa in the preparation stages.
Brew strong teas using chamomile, lemon balm, or peppermint, and use this liquid instead of water while boiling grains.
This technique infuses delicate notes in every bite, enhancing the overall dining experience.