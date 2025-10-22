5 ways to use curd in cooking

Curd, a staple in most kitchens, is more than just a side dish. This versatile ingredient can be used in a variety of ways to elevate your culinary skills. From adding creaminess to dishes to acting as a natural tenderizer, curd can do it all. Here are five unique ways to use curd in cooking that will surprise you and make your meals even better.

Tip 1 Curd as a marinade Using yogurt as a marinade is an age-old trick that tenderizes vegetables and adds flavor. The lactic acid in yogurt breaks down proteins, making them softer. Add spices like turmeric and chili powder to the yogurt and coat the vegetables before refrigerating them for a few hours or overnight. This method works well with a variety of vegetables.

Tip 2 Curd in baking Incorporating curd into baking recipes can make them moist and fluffy. It works as a substitute for butter or oil, cutting down on calories without compromising on texture. Use curd in cake batters or pancake mixtures for added moisture and tanginess. It also helps activate baking soda, giving your baked goods a nice rise.

Tip 3 Curd-based sauces Curd can be whipped up into delicious sauces that go with a range of dishes. By mixing it with herbs like mint or coriander and spices like cumin or mustard seeds, you can make flavorful sauces that go perfectly with grilled vegetables or rice dishes. These sauces are refreshing and add an extra layer of taste.

Tip 4 Curd in desserts In desserts, curd can be used as a creamy base or a lightening agent. It is perfect for making cheesecakes, puddings, or even ice creams, as it gives them a rich texture without being too heavy. Sweeten it with honey or sugar and add vanilla extract for flavor enhancement.