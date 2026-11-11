5 ways to cook with turmeric and chickpeas
What's the story
Turmeric and chickpeas are two of the most versatile ingredients that can be used to add flavor and nutrition to your meals. While turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, chickpeas are a great source of protein and fiber. Together, they can make your meals not just tasty, but also nutritious. Here are five ways to add turmeric and chickpeas to your meals.
Dish 1
Turmeric-infused chickpea salad
A turmeric-infused chickpea salad is an easy way to add these ingredients to your diet.
Simply mix cooked chickpeas with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions. Add a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, and a pinch of turmeric for flavor.
This salad is refreshing and can be served as a side or main dish.
Dish 2
Chickpea curry with turmeric
Chickpea curry is a classic dish that pairs well with the earthy taste of turmeric.
Saute onions, garlic, and ginger in oil until soft. Add canned tomatoes, coconut milk, and chickpeas, along with turmeric powder. Let it simmer until thickened.
Serve it over rice or with flatbread for a hearty meal.
Dish 3
Turmeric-spiced roasted chickpeas
Roasting chickpeas with turmeric provides a crunchy snack option that is healthy and flavorful.
Toss canned chickpeas in olive oil, salt, pepper, and ground turmeric, before spreading them on a baking sheet.
Roast at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown for an ideal snack or salad topping.
Dish 4
Golden turmeric hummus
Adding turmeric to hummus gives this classic dip an extra kick of flavor and color.
Blend cooked chickpeas with tahini paste, lemon juice, garlic cloves, olive oil, and ground turmeric until smooth.
Adjust seasoning with salt as needed. Serve with pita bread or vegetable sticks for dipping.
Dish 5
Turmeric chickpea soup
A warm bowl of turmeric chickpea soup is perfect for chilly days when you need comfort food that's also nutritious.
Start by sauteing onions in olive oil, then add vegetable broth, along with canned chickpeas, diced carrots, celery, and ground turmeric.
Simmer until vegetables are tender, then season to taste with salt and pepper before serving hot.