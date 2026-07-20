How turnip is used in African dishes

Turnip and peanut stew is a hearty dish enjoyed in several West African countries.

The combination of turnips with peanuts creates a rich, creamy texture that goes well with rice or fufu.

The stew is usually flavored with spices like ginger, garlic, and chili peppers, giving it a warm kick.

This dish is not only delicious but also provides protein from peanuts and essential nutrients from turnips.