Want to detoxify naturally? Use this edible plant 

Wild nettle, a versatile and nutritious plant, is making a comeback in kitchens around the world. Known for its rich nutrient profile, including vitamins A, C, K, and iron, nettle can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are five creative recipes that highlight the unique flavor and health benefits of wild nettle. From soups to smoothies, these dishes offer a fresh take on this often-overlooked green.

Dish 1 Nettle soup with potatoes and leeks Nettle soup is a comforting dish that marries the earthy taste of nettles with the creaminess of potatoes and leeks. Start by sauteing chopped leeks in olive oil until soft. Add peeled potatoes and vegetable broth, then bring to a boil. Once the potatoes are tender, add washed nettles and simmer for a few minutes. Blend until smooth for a velvety texture.

Dish 2 Wild nettle pesto pasta Wild nettle pesto is a vibrant twist on traditional basil pesto. Blend fresh nettle leaves with garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil until smooth. Toss this green concoction with your choice of pasta for an invigorating meal that's both nutritious and satisfying. The nutty flavor of pine nuts complements the slightly peppery taste of nettles perfectly.

Drink 1 Nettle tea infusion Nettle tea is an easy way to enjoy the health benefits of this plant without any fuss. Simply steep dried or fresh nettle leaves in hot water for about ten minutes before straining out the leaves. You can enjoy it hot or cold as a refreshing beverage rich in antioxidants.

Dish 3 Savory nettle quiche A savory quiche filled with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and blanched nettle leaves makes for an elegant brunch option. Use a pre-made pastry crust or make your own from scratch using flour, butter (or plant-based alternative), salt, and water. Bake until golden brown, then fill with the prepared mixture before returning to the oven to set.