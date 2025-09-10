Fun things to do in Himachal Pradesh

Embark on a seven-day eco-tour through the picturesque apple orchards and quaint villages of Himachal Pradesh . This journey offers a unique opportunity to explore the region's natural beauty, rich culture, and sustainable practices. From lush green landscapes to traditional village life, this tour provides an immersive experience into the heart of Himachal's rural charm. Discover how local communities thrive while preserving their environment and heritage.

#1 Exploring apple orchards Himachal Pradesh is famous for its sprawling apple orchards dotted across the hills. You can stroll through these orchards, learning about organic farming techniques and sustainable practices of local farmers. The tour also includes tasting sessions where you can relish fresh apples straight from the trees. This experience not only showcases the region's agricultural prowess but also stresses on eco-friendly farming methods.

#2 Village homestays experience Staying in village homestays gives you a peek into traditional Himachali life. Most of these places are run by local families, who serve home-cooked meals prepared with local produce. You can also get an opportunity to participate in daily chores like milking cows or working on the farm, making you feel more a part of the community. It promotes sustainable tourism by helping locals directly.

#3 Trekking through scenic trails The eco-tour also includes guided treks through some of Himachal's most scenic trails, where you'll get breathtaking views of valleys and mountains. The treks are low-impact on the environment but will give you the most enriching outdoor experience. On the way, guides share insights into local flora and fauna, so you'll have a better understanding of this diverse ecosystem.