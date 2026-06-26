Udaipur is popularly called the City of Lakes, owing to its beautiful water bodies

Visit Rajasthan's most beautiful cities in 8 days

By Vinita Jain 12:00 pm Jun 26, 202612:00 pm

What's the story

Rajasthan, the largest state of India, is famous for its rich cultural heritage, stunning palaces, and vast deserts. An eight-day trek through this colorful state can give you a glimpse of its history and traditions. From the bustling markets of Jaipur to the serene landscapes of Jaisalmer, each city has its own charm and story to tell. Here's how you can explore Rajasthan's cultural treasures on this exciting journey.