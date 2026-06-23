Bangalore is home to many beautiful gardens

5 hidden places that show the real Bangalore

By Vinita Jain 11:44 am Jun 23, 202611:44 am

What's the story

Bangalore, popularly known as the Silicon Valley of India, is much more than its tech reputation. The city has a rich cultural heritage and a plethora of hidden gems waiting to be explored. For those looking to delve deeper into the city's history and culture, here are some lesser-known places that give you an authentic Bangalore experience. From ancient temples to serene gardens, these spots are perfect for a unique journey through time.