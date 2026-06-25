A guide to equity crowdfunding in India
What's the story
Equity crowdfunding is a novel way for Indian startups to raise funds by offering equity stakes to a number of investors through online platforms. This method democratizes investment opportunities, allowing small investors to participate in the growth of emerging companies. Unlike traditional funding routes, equity crowdfunding gives startups access to a wider pool of capital, and investors a chance to diversify their portfolios by investing in innovative ventures.
#1
Understanding equity crowdfunding
Equity crowdfunding lets startups raise capital directly from the public by selling shares through online platforms. This process is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), ensuring transparency and protection for investors. Startups present their business plans on these platforms, where interested investors can evaluate the opportunity before making an investment. This model has gained popularity, as it lowers barriers for both companies and investors.
#2
Benefits for startups
For startups, equity crowdfunding offers several advantages over traditional funding methods like venture capital or bank loans. It provides access to a broader investor base, which can be particularly beneficial for early-stage companies with limited networks. Additionally, startups can raise funds without giving up significant control or incurring debt. The process is often faster and less expensive than traditional methods, allowing businesses to focus on growth rather than fundraising.
#3
Investor opportunities
Investors also stand to gain from equity crowdfunding by getting early access to promising startups at relatively low investment amounts. This method lets them diversify their portfolios by investing in multiple companies across various sectors. However, it is important for investors to conduct due diligence before committing funds, as startup investments carry inherent risks.
#4
Regulatory framework in India
The regulatory framework governing equity crowdfunding in India is defined by SEBI guidelines. These guidelines ensure that platforms facilitating such transactions are registered and compliant with specific requirements. They also mandate disclosure of information by startups seeking funds through these channels, ensuring that investors have access to relevant data before making investment decisions.