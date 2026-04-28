A beginner's guide to nut mixes

Nut mixes are a great way to get a healthy dose of nutrients, especially for beginners looking for a healthy snack option. They are loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats that can do wonders for your health. Adding nut mixes to your diet can be an easy way to boost your nutrition without making drastic changes to your diet. Here are five beginner-friendly nut mixes that can help you get started on a healthier path.

Tip 1 Almond and cashew blend Almonds and cashews make a delicious and nutritious combination. Almonds are rich in vitamin E, which promotes healthy skin and eyes, while cashews provide magnesium for bone health. Together, they make a balanced mix that supports overall well-being. This blend can be eaten as a snack or added to salads for an extra crunch.

Tip 2 Walnut and pecan duo Walnuts and pecans make a great duo, both being rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which promote heart health. Walnuts are especially known for their high levels of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a plant-based omega-3. Pecans, on the other hand, are rich in antioxidants that protect the body from oxidative stress. Together, they make a great nut mix that promotes cardiovascular health.

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Tip 3 Peanut and hazelnut combo Peanuts and hazelnuts make a delicious combo that is also packed with nutrients. Peanuts are loaded with protein, making them a great option for those looking to build muscle or maintain weight. Hazelnuts are rich in folate, which is essential for cell function and tissue growth. This combo can be eaten raw or roasted, making it a versatile addition to any diet.

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Tip 4 Brazil nut and macadamia mix Brazil nuts and macadamias make an indulgent, yet healthy, mix loaded with selenium from Brazil nuts that promotes immune function and thyroid health. Macadamia nuts are rich in monounsaturated fats, which promote heart health by lowering bad cholesterol levels when eaten in moderation. This mix is perfect for those looking for a rich, yet nutritious, snack option.