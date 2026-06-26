African violets prefer consistent moisture but hate being waterlogged

Keep your African violets blooming with these tips

By Vinita Jain 03:25 pm Jun 26, 202603:25 pm

What's the story

African violets are a favorite among indoor plants, owing to their beautiful blooms and easy maintenance. For beginners, learning how to care for these plants can be a rewarding experience. With the right knowledge, you can ensure your African violets flourish and add color to your home. Here are some practical tips on watering, lighting, soil, and repotting to help you get started with African violet care.