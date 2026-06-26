Keep your African violets blooming with these tips
What's the story
African violets are a favorite among indoor plants, owing to their beautiful blooms and easy maintenance. For beginners, learning how to care for these plants can be a rewarding experience. With the right knowledge, you can ensure your African violets flourish and add color to your home. Here are some practical tips on watering, lighting, soil, and repotting to help you get started with African violet care.
Tip 1
Watering techniques for success
African violets prefer consistent moisture but hate being waterlogged. Water them with room temperature water when the top inch of soil feels dry. Avoid getting water on the leaves as it may lead to spots or rot. Using a self-watering pot can help maintain the right moisture levels without overwatering.
Tip 2
Importance of proper lighting
These plants flourish in bright, indirect sunlight. Direct sunlight can burn their leaves, so it's best to keep them near a window with filtered light or use sheer curtains to soften the rays. If natural light is scarce, you can use fluorescent lights hung about 12 inches above the plant for about 12 hours a day.
Tip 3
Choosing the right soil mix
A well-draining soil mix is essential for healthy African violets. Use a potting mix made specifically for African violets or prepare your own by mixing peat moss, vermiculite, and perlite in equal parts. This combination ensures good aeration and drainage while retaining sufficient moisture.
Tip 4
Tips on repotting your plant
Repotting every six months or when the plant outgrows its pot is important for African violets. Choose a pot one size bigger to avoid root rot from excess moisture in a too-large container. Handle roots gently while transferring to avoid damage, and repot during active growth for best results.