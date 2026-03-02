How to perform self-massage for stress relief
What's the story
Self-massage is a simple yet effective way to relieve stress and promote relaxation. By using your hands to apply pressure on certain areas of the body, you can improve circulation, reduce muscle tension, and enhance overall well-being. This beginner's guide provides practical tips on how to perform self-massage techniques that can easily be incorporated into your daily routine. With just a few minutes each day, you can experience significant reductions in stress levels.
Pressure points
Understanding pressure points
Pressure points are specific areas on the body where nerves are concentrated. Applying pressure on these points can help alleviate tension and pain. Common pressure points include the temples, base of the skull, and shoulders. By identifying these areas and practicing gentle pressure techniques, you can effectively target spots that often hold stress.
Head & neck
Techniques for head and neck relief
The head and neck are common areas where stress accumulates. To relieve tension in these areas, start by gently massaging the temples with your fingertips in circular motions for a minute or two. For neck relief, place your hands at the base of your skull and apply firm but gentle pressure while moving your fingers downwards along the neck muscles.
Shoulder techniques
Shoulder massage methods
Shoulders tend to carry a lot of weight when it comes to stress. To relieve them, sit comfortably with one hand reaching across to the opposite shoulder. Use your fingers to knead the muscle gently as if you are kneading dough. Repeat this on both sides for a few minutes until you feel relaxed.
Lower back tips
Lower back self-massage tips
The lower back is another area where tension builds up due to poor posture or long sitting hours. To massage this area effectively, lie flat on your back with knees bent. Use both hands placed under lower back ribs. Apply gentle upward pressure while breathing deeply, allowing muscles to relax gradually over time.