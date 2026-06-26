Keyboard shortcuts are a great way to navigate through your tabs quickly

How to keep your browser tabs under control

By Vinita Jain 11:44 am Jun 26, 202611:44 am

What's the story

Managing browser tabs efficiently can significantly enhance your productivity and streamline your online activities. With the increasing number of tabs we open daily, it becomes crucial to find ways to keep them organized and accessible. This article provides practical tips on how to manage browser tabs effectively, ensuring that you can quickly find what you need without getting overwhelmed by cluttered screens.