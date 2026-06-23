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Healthy and tasty: Roasted flaxseed muesli

By Simran Jeet 10:06 am Jun 23, 202610:06 am

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Roasted flaxseed muesli is a nutritious breakfast option that combines the health benefits of flaxseeds with the convenience of muesli. This dish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and essential nutrients, making it an excellent choice for those looking to boost their morning routine. By adding roasted flaxseeds to your muesli, you not only enhance its flavor but also increase its nutritional value. Here is how you can prepare this healthy breakfast.