Add these ragi pancakes to your daily breakfast

Ragi, commonly known as finger millet, is a powerhouse of nutrition and an excellent source of calcium, making it perfect for bone health. Including ragi pancakes in your breakfast can give you a healthy start to the day, while also promoting strong bones. Here are five easy ragi pancake recipes that are not just simple to make but also super nutritious. They can be a tasty addition to your morning routine.

Tip 1 Classic ragi pancake with banana To make classic ragi pancakes with banana, mash one ripe banana and mix it with half a cup of ragi flour. Add water to get the desired batter consistency and cook on a non-stick pan until golden brown on both sides. This recipe combines the natural sweetness of bananas with the nutty flavor of ragi, making it an ideal breakfast option.

Tip 2 Spiced ragi pancake with cumin For a savory twist, try spiced ragi pancakes with cumin. Mix half a cup of ragi flour with one teaspoon of cumin seeds and enough water to form a smooth batter. Cook on a hot griddle until each side is crisp. These pancakes are perfect for those who prefer savory breakfasts over sweet ones.

Tip 3 Nutty ragi pancake with almonds Nutty ragi pancakes can be made by adding chopped almonds to the batter. Mix half a cup of ragi flour with some almond pieces and water to get the desired consistency. Cook on medium heat until golden brown on both sides. The almonds add an extra crunch and nutrition to these pancakes.

Tip 4 Sweet ragi pancake with honey Sweeten your morning routine by adding honey to your ragi pancakes. Mix half a cup of ragi flour with two tablespoons of honey and enough water to make a smooth batter. Cook on a non-stick pan until each side is golden brown. This recipe gives you sweetness without refined sugars.