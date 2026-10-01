Sit-to-stand: The one exercise you need for better mobility
What's the story
The sit-to-stand exercise is a simple yet effective way to boost your daily mobility. It focuses on strengthening the lower body and improving balance, which are essential for maintaining independence as we age. By incorporating this exercise into your routine, you can enhance your flexibility and reduce the risk of falls. Here are some insights on how to effectively perform the sit-to-stand exercise and its benefits.
Technique
Proper technique for maximum benefit
To perform the sit-to-stand exercise correctly, begin by sitting on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor.
Keep your back straight, and lean slightly forward from your hips.
Use your legs to push yourself up while keeping your hands on the armrests or thighs for support if needed.
Lower yourself back down slowly, without plopping down, to maintain control.
Frequency
Frequency and consistency are key
For best results, aim to perform this exercise at least three times a week. Consistency is key to building strength and improving balance over time.
Start with two sets of 10 repetitions per session, gradually increasing as you become more comfortable with the movement.
Regular practice will lead to noticeable improvements in mobility.
Variations
Incorporating variations for progression
As you get comfortable with the basic sit-to-stand exercise, you can introduce variations to challenge yourself further.
Try performing it without using your hands, or adding a pause at the top of each repetition before lowering yourself back down.
These variations can help engage different muscle groups and enhance overall stability.
Progress tracking
Monitoring your progress
Keeping track of your progress is essential for staying motivated and seeing improvements in mobility.
Consider keeping a journal where you note down how many repetitions you complete each session, or any changes in how easy or difficult it feels over time.
This way, you can identify areas that need more focus or adjustments in technique.