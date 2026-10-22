Gathiya + chai: The Gujarati breakfast you need to try
What's the story
Ganthiya and chai make for a classic breakfast combo on many Gujarati streets. The crunchy ganthiya, a gram flour snack, goes perfectly with hot, spiced tea, making for a delicious start to the day. This combo is not just tasty, but also gives you the energy to kickstart your morning. Found at many street stalls, ganthiya and chai are loved for their taste and affordability.
#1
The crunch of ganthiya
Ganthiya is made from gram flour, rice flour, and spices. The dough is shaped into thin strands and deep-fried until crispy.
The snack is light but flavorful, often seasoned with turmeric, chili powder, and ajwain.
It can be enjoyed on its own or with chutney or sauce for added flavor.
Its crunchiness makes it an ideal companion for the smoothness of chai.
#2
The warmth of chai
Chai is an integral part of Indian culture, prepared by boiling tea leaves with milk, water, sugar, and spices like cardamom or ginger.
The result is a warm beverage that balances sweetness with spice.
Having chai in the morning helps digestion and gives you a dose of caffeine to wake you up.
Its steaming cup complements the crispy texture of ganthiya perfectly.
#3
Street stalls: A cultural experience
Street stalls serving ganthiya and chai are common sights in Gujarat at dawn.
Vendors whip up these items quickly, serving them hot to early risers heading to work or school.
These stalls not only serve food but also serve as community hubs, where people interact over shared meals.
The affordable price makes this combo accessible to all sections of society.
#4
Tips for enjoying this combo at home
To recreate this street-style breakfast at home, start by preparing fresh ganthiya using besan (gram flour), spices like turmeric and chili powder, and deep-frying them until golden brown.
For chai, boil water with loose tea leaves or bags, along with milk (optional), sugar (to taste), ginger slices (optional), and cardamom pods (optional), before straining into cups.
Serve hot alongside crispy ganthiyas for an authentic experience without stepping outside!