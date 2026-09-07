Planche: How to train for this challenging gymnastics move
What's the story
The planche is a highly coveted gymnastic move that requires incredible strength, balance, and control. It involves holding your body parallel to the ground, supported only by your hands. Achieving this requires a lot of dedication and the right exercises. Here are five core workouts that can help you build the strength and stability required to master the planche. These exercises target various muscle groups to help you achieve your goal.
#1
Hollow body hold
The hollow body hold is a great exercise for building core strength.
To do this, lie on your back with arms extended overhead and legs straight out in front of you.
Lift your shoulders and legs off the ground while keeping your lower back pressed into the floor.
Hold this position for as long as you can, engaging your core throughout.
#2
Planche lean
The planche lean is an excellent way to build shoulder and wrist strength for the planche.
Start in a push-up position with hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.
Shift your weight forward so that your shoulders go past your hands while keeping elbows straight.
Hold this lean for a few seconds before returning to the start.
#3
Tuck planche hold
The tuck planche hold is a modified version of the full planche that focuses on building foundational strength.
Start by kneeling on the floor, then place your hands shoulder-width apart, and lean forward until your feet lift off the ground.
Tuck your knees toward your chest and hold this position as long as you can.
#4
L-sit hold
The L-sit hold works your abs, hip flexors, and triceps at the same time.
Sit on the floor with legs extended out in front of you, palms placed beside hips.
Press down through your hands, lift your hips off the ground while keeping your legs straight out parallel to the floor.
Hold this position as long as you can.
#5
Planche push-ups
Planche push-ups are an advanced exercise that combines pushing power with the balance control needed for holding a full planche position itself.
Start in a push-up stance, but shift weight forward onto fingertips, lifting feet off the ground slightly.
Lower your body towards the floor, then push back up without losing balance.
Repeat reps slowly, focusing on form over speed or quantity alone.