Achiote is famous for its earthy and slightly peppery flavor

Achiote: A spice that adds flavor and nutrition

By Vinita Jain 01:12 pm Jun 24, 202601:12 pm

What's the story

Achiote, a spice derived from the seeds of the annatto tree, is becoming increasingly popular for its vibrant color and unique flavor. Traditionally used in Latin American cuisine, it is now being embraced globally for its culinary versatility. Not only does achiote add a distinct taste to dishes, but it also offers several health benefits. Here is how this spice can elevate your cooking experience.