Busting all myths about acidity

Acidity is a common problem that most of us deal with on a daily basis. However, there are many myths about acidity that can confuse and mislead people. Knowing the truth behind these myths is important for managing the condition properly. In this article, we debunk some common myths about acidity and give you insights into what really causes it and how to deal with it.

#1 Myth: Spicy food always causes acidity While spicy food is often blamed for acidity, it isn't the sole culprit. Capsaicin, the active component in chili peppers, doesn't increase stomach acid production. However, for some people, spicy foods can irritate the lining of the stomach or esophagus, leading to discomfort. It's important to note that individual tolerance varies, and what triggers acidity in one person may not affect another.

#2 Myth: Milk cures acidity Many believe that milk can cure acidity by neutralizing stomach acids. While milk may provide temporary relief by coating the stomach lining, it actually stimulates more acid production due to its fat content. This can worsen symptoms in the long run. For those suffering from chronic acidity, relying on milk as a remedy isn't advisable.

#3 Myth: Acidic foods are always bad Acidic foods like citrus fruits are often thought to worsen acidity problems. However, these foods do not directly cause acid production in the stomach. In fact, citrus fruits provide essential nutrients and can be part of a balanced diet when consumed in moderation. It's essential to focus on overall dietary habits rather than eliminating specific food groups entirely.

#4 Myth: Stress is the main cause of acidity While stress can contribute to digestive issues, it's not a direct cause of increased stomach acid production or heartburn symptoms. Stress may lead people to indulge in unhealthy eating habits or skip meals, which can trigger acidity episodes. Managing stress through healthy coping mechanisms is beneficial, but should be combined with other lifestyle changes for effective management of acidity problems.