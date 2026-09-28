Heard of acorn squash?
What's the story
Acorn squash, with its sweet and nutty flavor, is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a variety of dishes. Its unique shape and texture make it perfect for both savory and sweet recipes. Whether you are looking to impress guests or simply enjoy a delicious meal at home, acorn squash can be the star ingredient in many culinary creations. Here are five delightful dishes featuring this autumnal favorite.
Dish 1
Roasted acorn squash with herbs
Roasting acorn squash brings out its natural sweetness, while adding a hint of crispness to the edges.
Simply slice the squash in half, remove seeds, and brush with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and your choice of herbs, such as rosemary or thyme.
Roast at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes, until tender.
This dish makes for a simple yet elegant side.
Dish 2
Acorn squash stuffed with quinoa
Stuffed acorn squash makes for a hearty meal loaded with nutrients.
Cook quinoa as per package instructions, and mix it with diced vegetables like bell peppers and onions. Season with cumin or paprika for an extra kick.
Fill each half of the roasted acorn squash with the mixture, and bake for another 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until everything is heated through.
Dish 3
Creamy acorn squash soup
For those chilly days when you want something warm, creamy acorn squash soup is perfect.
Start by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil until soft.
Add peeled and cubed acorns, along with vegetable broth, and simmer until tender.
Blend until smooth using an immersion blender or regular blender (let cool slightly before blending hot liquids).
Stir in coconut milk for creaminess, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Dish 4
Acorn squash salad with cranberries
This refreshing salad combines roasted acorns with fresh greens like spinach or arugula, along with dried cranberries and walnuts for crunchiness.
Toss everything together gently and drizzle the balsamic vinaigrette over the top.
Mix well so the dressing coats all the ingredients evenly. You can serve the salad chilled if you prefer.
However, chilling is not necessary, as it tastes delicious at room temperature too.
Dish 5
Sweet acorn squash dessert
Transform your acorn squash into dessert by roasting slices sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes, until caramelized.
Top with whipped cream or yogurt for added flavor, if desired.
This sweet treat is a delightful way to enjoy the seasonal produce.