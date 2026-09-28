Heard of acorn squash? 

Roasting acorn squash brings out its natural sweetness, while adding a hint of crispness to the edges.

Simply slice the squash in half, remove seeds, and brush with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and your choice of herbs, such as rosemary or thyme.

Roast at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes, until tender.

This dish makes for a simple yet elegant side.