Acupressure for beginners: 5 simple techniques

Acupressure is an ancient practice that involves applying pressure to specific points on the body to promote healing and well-being. Unlike acupuncture, acupressure does not require needles, making it a more accessible option for many. The technique can be used to relieve stress, improve circulation, and alleviate pain. Here are five acupressure techniques that can help you achieve optimal wellness without the need for specialized equipment or training.

Li4 pressure The power of LI4 point The LI4 point is located between the thumb and index finger. Applying pressure here is said to help relieve headaches, reduce stress, and improve immune function. To use this technique, pinch the webbing between your thumb and index finger with your opposite hand's thumb and index finger. Hold for about five minutes while breathing deeply.

ST36 technique Enhancing digestion with ST36 The ST36 point is located four fingerbreadths below the kneecap on the outer side of the leg. This acupressure point is known to enhance digestion and energy levels. By applying firm pressure on this point for a few minutes daily, one may experience improved digestive health and increased vitality.

Advertisement

PC6 relief Relieving stress at PC6 point PC6 is located three fingerbreadths above the wrist crease on the inner forearm. This point is commonly used to relieve nausea and anxiety. To apply this technique, use your opposite hand's thumb to press firmly on PC6 while taking slow, deep breaths for about five minutes.

Advertisement

SP6 Sleep Improving sleep with SP6 technique SP6 is located three fingerbreadths above the inner ankle bone along the back edge of the tibia bone. It is said to help with sleep issues by calming the mind and relaxing muscles. Pressing this point gently before bed could help you get better sleep quality over time.