Why you must add black pepper to your diet
What's the story
Indian black pepper, commonly known as the "king of spices," is a must-have in every kitchen. But during the rainy season, its benefits go beyond just adding flavor to dishes. This spice is known for its medicinal properties that can help you stay healthy when the weather changes. Here is how Indian black pepper can be a part of your diet during monsoon.
Tip 1
Boosts immunity naturally
Indian black pepper is loaded with antioxidants that help boost immunity.
During the rainy season, when infections are more common, having a strong immune system is important.
Adding black pepper to your meals can help ward off common colds and flu by strengthening the body's natural defense mechanisms.
Tip 2
Aids digestion effectively
The piperine compound in black pepper stimulates the production of digestive enzymes, which improves digestion and absorption of nutrients.
Monsoon often brings digestive issues due to changes in diet and humidity levels.
Including black pepper in your diet can help keep your digestive system healthy by preventing bloating and indigestion.
Tip 3
Supports respiratory health
Black pepper has been traditionally used to treat respiratory problems like coughs and congestion.
Its anti-inflammatory properties help clear nasal passages and improve breathing during the rainy season, when humidity levels are high.
A warm drink with black pepper can provide relief from respiratory discomforts.
Tip 4
Enhances nutrient absorption
Piperine in black pepper also enhances the bioavailability of nutrients by increasing their absorption in the body.
This means that vitamins and minerals from other foods you eat are absorbed more effectively when you add black pepper to your meals or snacks during monsoon.
Tip 5
Provides natural warmth
The warming effect of black pepper makes it an ideal spice for colder, damp monsoon days.
It helps maintain body temperature by improving circulation, which tends to slow down in cooler weather conditions.
Adding this spice to soups or stews not only adds flavor but also provides comfort during chilly days.