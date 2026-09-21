Want to lower cholesterol? Add sesame seeds to your diet
What's the story
Sesame seeds are a tiny powerhouse of nutrients, particularly for those looking to lower cholesterol. These tiny seeds are loaded with healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants, all of which contribute to heart health. Including sesame seeds in your diet can be an easy way to promote cardiovascular well-being. Here are five ways sesame seeds can help you lower cholesterol levels naturally and effectively.
#1
Rich source of healthy fats
Sesame seeds are loaded with polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, which are good for your heart.
These healthy fats help lower the bad cholesterol (LDL) and raise the good cholesterol (HDL) levels in your body.
Adding sesame seeds to your diet can, thus, help you maintain a healthy lipid profile.
#2
High fiber content
The high fiber content in sesame seeds is another reason they are good for lowering cholesterol.
Fiber helps bind bile acids in the digestive system and helps remove them from the body.
This process forces the liver to use up cholesterol to make more bile acids, thus lowering overall cholesterol levels.
#3
Antioxidant properties
Sesame seeds are also rich in antioxidants such as sesamin and sesamolin.
These compounds help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the body, which are linked to high cholesterol levels.
By fighting oxidative damage, these antioxidants promote better heart health, and may prevent the buildup of plaque in arteries.
#4
Plant sterols for heart health
Plant sterols present in sesame seeds also help lower cholesterol by blocking its absorption in the intestines.
These compounds compete with dietary cholesterol for absorption, thus lowering the amount of cholesterol that enters the bloodstream.
Adding sesame seeds to your meals can thus be an effective way to naturally reduce dietary cholesterol absorption.
Tip 5
Versatile culinary uses
Sesame seeds are versatile and can be easily added to various dishes without altering their taste significantly.
They can be sprinkled over salads, added to smoothies, or used as a topping on baked goods for an extra crunch.
Their versatility makes it easy for anyone looking to improve their diet with minimal effort while reaping the benefits of lower cholesterol levels naturally through regular consumption.