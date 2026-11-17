5 Indian breads that use nigella seeds
What's the story
Nigella seeds, or kalonji, are tiny black seeds that add a unique flavor to various dishes. They are commonly used in Indian cuisine, especially in bread-making. Their slightly bitter yet nutty taste can elevate the flavor profile of breads. Here are five Indian breads that use nigella seeds, highlighting their distinct characteristics, and how these seeds enhance them.
Dish 1
Naan with a twist
Naan is a popular Indian flatbread usually served with curries and other dishes.
Adding nigella seeds to naan gives it an extra layer of flavor.
The seeds' earthy notes complement the bread's soft texture, making it an ideal choice for those looking for something different from the regular naan.
The subtle crunch of nigella seeds also adds to the overall eating experience.
Dish 2
Missi roti magic
Missi roti is a whole wheat flatbread prepared with gram flour and spices.
Nigella seeds are commonly added to this bread for an extra flavor boost.
The combination of gram flour and nigella seeds makes missi roti nutritious, as well as delicious.
This bread can be enjoyed on its own or with yogurt or pickles for added taste.
Dish 3
Paneer stuffed kulcha
Paneer stuffed kulcha is another delicious bread where nigella seeds play an important role in enhancing its taste.
The stuffing usually consists of spiced paneer (Indian cottage cheese), while nigella seeds, sprinkled on top, give it an aromatic touch when baked in tandoor ovens at high temperatures.
Dish 4
Baida roti's unique flavor profile
Baida roti is a stuffed flatbread filled with spiced mixtures like potatoes or paneer, folded into layers before cooking over open flames until crispy outside, yet soft inside.
Here too, adding nigella seeds brings a new dimension to every bite.
Their subtle bitterness contrasts beautifully with the other flavors in this delightful dish.
Dish 5
Litti chokha delight
Litti chokha is a traditional dish from Bihar, consisting of round wheat balls stuffed with roasted gram flour and spices.
Nigella seeds are often added to the dough or filling for added flavor.
The seeds lend an aromatic touch that goes well with the smoky taste of chokha, which is made by mashing roasted vegetables like eggplant and tomatoes.