Add these stone fruits to your daily diet
What's the story
Stone fruits, with their juicy and sweet taste, are a summer delight. They come with a hard pit in the center, which is why they're called stone fruits. These fruits are not just delicious but also packed with nutrients. From peaches to cherries, stone fruits make for a refreshing addition to your diet. Here's why you should add them to your meals this summer.
#1
Peaches: A summer staple
Peaches are the quintessential summer fruit, thanks to their juicy texture and sweet flavor.
They are rich in vitamins A and C, which boost skin health and immunity. Peaches also contain fiber that promotes digestion.
Whether eaten fresh or added to salads, peaches make a versatile ingredient that can elevate any dish.
#2
Cherries: Nutrient powerhouses
Cherries are packed with antioxidants that fight inflammation and promote heart health. They are also a good source of vitamin C and potassium.
The tartness of cherries makes them perfect for desserts or as a topping for yogurt or oatmeal.
Their vibrant color adds visual appeal to any meal.
#3
Plums: Sweet and tangy delight
Plums offer a unique combination of sweetness and tanginess that can make any meal interesting.
They are rich in vitamins K and C, which help in bone health and immunity.
Plums are also low in calories, making them an excellent choice for those looking to maintain a healthy weight.
Fresh plums can be eaten on their own or added to baked goods for an extra burst of flavor.
#4
Apricots: Tiny but mighty
Apricots may be small, but they are loaded with nutrients like beta-carotene, which promotes eye health, and dietary fiber, which aids digestion.
Their sweet yet slightly tart flavor makes them perfect for both sweet and savory dishes, like jams or salads with nuts like almonds or walnuts for added texture contrast.
#5
Nectarines: Smooth-skinned peaches
Nectarines, which are similar to peaches but with smooth skin, provide the same health benefits without the fuzziness.
They are rich in vitamins A and C, which promote healthy skin and boost immunity.
The sweet taste of nectarines makes them perfect for smoothies or as a healthy snack on their own.