Why should you add turmeric and ginger to your diet?
What's the story
Turmeric and ginger are two spices that have been used for centuries in traditional medicine. Both are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation in the body. Adding these spices to your daily routine can be an easy way to promote overall health. Here are some ways to incorporate turmeric and ginger into your diet, without making drastic changes.
Drink 1
Golden milk: A soothing drink
Golden milk is a popular drink prepared with turmeric, ginger, milk (or a plant-based alternative), and a pinch of black pepper.
The combination makes for a soothing drink that can be had at any time of the day.
The curcumin in turmeric is known to fight inflammation, while ginger adds its own anti-inflammatory benefits.
This drink is easy to make and can be customized with sweeteners or additional spices to taste.
Drink 2
Ginger tea: A simple brew
Ginger tea is another simple way to reap the benefits of this spice.
Just steep fresh ginger slices in hot water for five to 10 minutes. You can add lemon or honey for flavor if you want.
This tea not only helps with digestion but also provides anti-inflammatory effects that may help reduce joint pain and swelling.
Drink 3
Turmeric smoothies: A nutritious boost
Adding turmeric powder to your morning smoothie is an easy way to start your day with an anti-inflammatory boost.
Blend fruits like bananas or mangoes with spinach or kale, and add a teaspoon of turmeric powder, along with some ginger, for added benefits.
The natural sweetness of the fruits masks the earthy taste of the spices while giving you essential nutrients.
Tip
Cooking with spices: Flavorful meals
Incorporating turmeric and ginger into your cooking is another effective way to enjoy their health benefits.
Use ground turmeric as a seasoning for soups, stews, or rice dishes; it adds color and depth without overpowering other flavors.
Fresh ginger can be grated into stir-fries or added to marinades for an extra kick of flavor, along with its anti-inflammatory properties.