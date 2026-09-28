Why should you add turmeric and ginger to your diet?

Golden milk is a popular drink prepared with turmeric, ginger, milk (or a plant-based alternative), and a pinch of black pepper.

The combination makes for a soothing drink that can be had at any time of the day.

The curcumin in turmeric is known to fight inflammation, while ginger adds its own anti-inflammatory benefits.

This drink is easy to make and can be customized with sweeteners or additional spices to taste.