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Kumquats: Delicious ways to add this citrus fruit to meals
Adding kumquats to salads can give you a refreshing twist

Kumquats: Delicious ways to add this citrus fruit to meals

By Vinita Jain
Sep 23, 2026
02:26 pm
What's the story

Kumquats, small citrus fruits with a sweet and tangy flavor, can add a delightful twist to your meals. These tiny fruits can be eaten whole, providing a burst of flavor that can elevate the simplest of dishes. From salads to desserts, kumquats can be used in various ways to enhance taste and nutrition. Here are five ways to use kumquats in your meals.

Fresh salads

Add kumquats to salads

Adding kumquats to salads can give you a refreshing twist. Their sweetness balances the bitterness of greens like arugula or kale.

Slice them thinly and toss with mixed greens, nuts, and a light vinaigrette for a colorful and nutritious dish.

The zestiness of kumquats can also complement other fruits like strawberries or pomegranates.

Sweet treats

Use kumquats in desserts

Kumquats can also be used in desserts to add a unique flavor profile.

Use them in tarts or pies by slicing them thinly and mixing them with sugar and spices.

Their natural sweetness makes them a great addition to baked goods like muffins or scones.

You can also candy kumquats for an interesting topping on cakes or ice cream.

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Flavorful sauces

Incorporate kumquats into sauces

Incorporating kumquats into sauces can elevate the taste of various dishes.

Their juice serves as an excellent base for marinades or dressings, giving a citrusy kick that goes well with savory elements.

Blend kumquats with herbs like mint or basil to create a unique sauce that goes well with grilled vegetables or tofu.

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Preserved goodness

Make kumquat preserves

Making preserves out of kumquats is a great way to enjoy their flavor all year round.

Cook the sliced fruit with sugar and lemon juice until thickened.

The preserves can be spread on toast or used as a filling in pastries. They also make for a delicious gift when jarred.

Refreshing drinks

Add kumquats to beverages

Kumquats can also be added to beverages for an extra zing.

They can be added to sparkling water for a refreshing nonalcoholic drink.

Their juice can also be mixed into smoothies for an extra boost of vitamin C without overpowering other ingredients.

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