3D printing is replicating African adinkra symbols with utmost precision

How technology is transforming ancient symbols

By Simran Jeet 01:01 pm Jun 12, 202601:01 pm

What's the story

African adinkra symbols, the visual representations of concepts and aphorisms, have been a part of the continent's cultural heritage for centuries. Now, with the advent of 3D printing, these symbols can be reimagined and recreated in new ways. The technology allows for precise replication and even the possibility of creating new designs inspired by traditional ones. Here is how 3D printing is transforming the way we interact with these iconic symbols.