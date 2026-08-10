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Home / News / Lifestyle News / Brighten your interiors with colorful African textiles
Brighten your interiors with colorful African textiles
Kente cloth cushions can add an element of elegance to any room

Brighten your interiors with colorful African textiles

By Simran Jeet
Aug 10, 2026
11:52 am
What's the story

African textiles are the perfect way to add a dash of culture and color to your home, and they are also budget-friendly. These fabrics are known for their unique patterns and vibrant colors, making them ideal for home decor. From cushion covers to table runners, these textiles can transform your living space without costing a fortune. Here are five affordable African textiles to consider for your home decor.

#1

Kente cloth cushions

Kente cloth is a traditional Ghanaian textile, famous for its bright colors and intricate patterns.

Kente cloth cushions can add an element of elegance to any room.

They are usually available at affordable prices, making them an ideal choice for those looking to spruce up their home decor on a budget.

The rich symbolism behind each pattern also adds cultural depth to your living space.

#2

Mudcloth wall hangings

Originating from Mali, mudcloth is a handwoven fabric dyed with natural materials. It is characterized by its earthy tones and geometric designs.

Mudcloth wall hangings can be used as statement pieces in any room, adding texture and interest to your walls.

They are usually available at reasonable prices, making them accessible for anyone wanting to incorporate African art into their home.

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#3

Ankara table runners

Ankara fabric is famous for its bold prints and vibrant colors, which are inspired by African culture.

Table runners made from ankara fabric can instantly brighten up dining areas or coffee tables.

These runners are usually priced affordably, allowing you to add a pop of color without spending a lot.

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#4

Bogolanfini throws

Bogolanfini, or mud cloth, is a traditional Malian textile made from fermented mud-dyed cotton. The result is a unique pattern that tells a story through symbols.

Bogolanfini throws are perfect for draping over sofas or beds, adding warmth and style to your home.

They are often available at competitive prices, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious decorators.

#5

Shweshwe fabric curtains

Shweshwe fabric from South Africa is known for its distinctive prints on indigo-dyed fabric.

The curtains made from this textile bring an air of sophistication, while maintaining affordability.

Shweshwe curtains filter light beautifully, while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of any room with their intricate designs.

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