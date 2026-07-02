How artisans turn waste into stunning pieces of art

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Sculptures from scrap metal

Sculptures made from scrap metal are one of the most popular forms of African upcycled art. Artists use old car parts, tools, and other metallic waste to create stunning sculptures of animals, people, and abstract forms. These pieces are often showcased in galleries and public spaces, highlighting the skill and imagination of their creators. The use of scrap metal not only reduces waste but also produces durable artworks that can withstand the elements.